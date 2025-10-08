CVS Health的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$113K到L4級別每year$153K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$131K。 查看CVS Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
$113K
$107K
$656
$4.8K
L2
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.5K
L3
$153K
$133K
$0
$20K
L4
$153K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
