CVS Health的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從L1級別每year$122K到L3級別每year$138K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$140K。 查看CVS Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
$122K
$118K
$83
$4.3K
L2
$109K
$98.3K
$0
$10.7K
L3
$138K
$100K
$0
$38.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
