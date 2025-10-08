CVS Health的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$112K到L5級別每year$197K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$121K。 查看CVS Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
