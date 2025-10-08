CVS Health的Health Informatics薪酬 in United States範圍從Data Scientist級別每year$137K到Lead Director級別每year$286K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$164K。 查看CVS Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
