CVS Health的Health Informatics薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從Data Scientist級別每year$141K到Lead Director級別每year$282K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$165K。 查看CVS Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
