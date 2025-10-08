CVS Health的Health Informatics薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area範圍從Data Scientist級別每year$127K到Senior Data Scientist I級別每year$153K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area套餐的中位數總計$138K。 查看CVS Health總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***