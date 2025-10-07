Cvent的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in Northern Virginia Washington DC範圍從Software Engineer I級別每year$106K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$157K。 每year薪酬 in Northern Virginia Washington DC套餐的中位數總計$108K。 查看Cvent總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer I
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
