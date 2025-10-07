Cvent的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從Software Engineer II級別每year₹1.97M到Senior Software Engineer級別每year₹3.28M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.83M。 查看Cvent總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.97M
₹1.75M
₹70.4K
₹146K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹490K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
