Cvent的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer I級別每year$105K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$163K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$114K。 查看Cvent總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer I
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.5K
Software Engineer II
$117K
$110K
$0
$6.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$144K
$0
$11K
Lead Software Engineer
$163K
$153K
$0
$10.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***