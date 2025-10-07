Cvent的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer I級別每year$108K到Lead Software Engineer級別每year$147K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$111K。 查看Cvent總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
