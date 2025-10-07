Cruise的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L3級別每year$222K到L5級別每year$379K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$380K。 查看Cruise總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L3
$222K
$149K
$38.3K
$35.6K
L4
$317K
$191K
$79.3K
$46.2K
L5
$379K
$209K
$127K
$42.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Cruise，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.