Cruise
  • 薪資
  • 招募專員

  • 技術招聘專員

Cruise 技術招聘專員 薪資

Cruise的技術招聘專員薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$175K。 查看Cruise總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/7/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Cruise
Technical Recruiter
San Francisco, CA
年度總薪資
$175K
職級
L4
底薪
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
7 年
工作經驗
12 年
職涯等級是什麼 Cruise?

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Cruise，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



常見問題

Cruise in United States技術招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$255,600。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Cruise技術招聘專員職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$219,450。

