Crimson Education
Crimson Education 薪資

Crimson Education的薪資範圍從低端的專案管理師年度總薪酬$49,750到高端的投資銀行家$298,500。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Crimson Education. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

商業分析師
$54.8K
商務拓展
$65.7K
投資銀行家
$299K

管理顧問
$66.7K
專案管理師
$49.8K
技術文件撰寫人員
$73.2K
The highest paying role reported at Crimson Education is 投資銀行家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crimson Education is $66,168.

