公司目錄
Cresta
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 招聘專員

  • 所有招聘專員薪資

Cresta 招聘專員 薪資

Cresta的招聘專員薪酬 in Canada套餐中位數每year總計CA$396K。 查看Cresta總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Cresta
Recruiter
Toronto, ON, Canada
年度總薪資
CA$396K
職級
L3
底薪
CA$146K
Stock (/yr)
CA$250K
獎金
CA$0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Cresta?
Block logo
+CA$80.6K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.6K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Cresta，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 招聘專員 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Cresta in Canada招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$406,884。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Cresta招聘專員職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$396,395。

精選職缺

    未找到Cresta的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Sure
  • Mozilla
  • Nylas
  • Collective Health
  • Zenefits
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源