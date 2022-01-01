公司目錄
Comerica 薪資

Comerica的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$75,000到高端的產品經理$232,560。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Comerica. 最後更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

財務分析師
Median $88.8K
軟體工程師
Median $140K
商業分析師
Median $75K

資料科學家
$109K
資訊技術專業人員
$167K
產品經理
$233K
軟體工程經理
$219K
解決方案架構師
$164K
保險核保人員
$77.6K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Comerica is 產品經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comerica is $140,000.

