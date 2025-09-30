公司目錄
Comcast
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 技術專案經理

  • 所有技術專案經理薪資

  • Philadelphia Area

Comcast 技術專案經理 薪資 在Philadelphia Area

Comcast的技術專案經理薪酬 in Philadelphia Area套餐中位數每year總計$155K。 查看Comcast總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Comcast
Technical Program Manager
Philadelphia, PA
年度總薪資
$155K
職級
L5
底薪
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
7 年
工作經驗
15 年
職涯等級是什麼 Comcast?

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

15%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

40%

5

股票類型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 15% 歸屬於 1st- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 2nd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 3rd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 4th- (15.00% 每年)

  • 40% 歸屬於 5th- (40.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 技術專案經理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 技術專案經理 at Comcast in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast for the 技術專案經理 role in Philadelphia Area is $160,800.

精選職缺

    未找到Comcast的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Discovery
  • Disney
  • Verizon
  • Ticketmaster
  • Spectrum
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源