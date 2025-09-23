Comcast的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從I級別每year$91.2K到Fellow級別每year$528K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$172K。 查看Comcast總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Engineer 1
$91.2K
$87.1K
$3K
$1.1K
Engineer 2
$120K
$108K
$7.4K
$3.8K
Engineer 3
$154K
$126K
$15.6K
$12K
Senior Engineer
$177K
$149K
$21.5K
$7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
15%
年 1
15%
年 2
15%
年 3
15%
年 4
40%
年 5
在Comcast，RSU + Options採用5年歸屬時程：
15% 歸屬於 1st-年 (15.00% 每年)
15% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (15.00% 每年)
15% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (15.00% 每年)
15% 歸屬於 4th-年 (15.00% 每年)
40% 歸屬於 5th-年 (40.00% 每年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Comcast，RSU + Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)