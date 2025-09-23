公司目錄
Comcast
Comcast 會計師 薪資

Comcast的會計師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$74.7K到$106K。 查看Comcast總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025

平均總薪酬

$84.6K - $96.3K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$74.7K$84.6K$96.3K$106K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

15%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

40%

5

股票類型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 15% 歸屬於 1st- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 2nd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 3rd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 4th- (15.00% 每年)

  • 40% 歸屬於 5th- (40.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



技術會計師

常見問題

Comcast in United States會計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$106,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Comcast會計師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$74,700。

