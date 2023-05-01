公司目錄
Colony Hardware
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Colony Hardware的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Colony Hardware provides construction and industry tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, rental, and repair services. They prioritize customer satisfaction and offer quality, durable, and valuable products. With over 25,000 products from 750 manufacturers, they aim to be a single source of supply. Their goal is to help customers meet aggressive deadlines by providing materials at the right place, time, and price. They prioritize accuracy and completeness in fulfilling orders to ensure productivity, efficiency, and safety. They welcome questions, suggestions, and emergencies to serve customers better.

    http://colonyhardware.com
    網站
    1988
    成立年份
    751
    員工數量
    $100M-$250M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Colony Hardware的特色職位

    相關公司

    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源