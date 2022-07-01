公司目錄
Collegium Pharmaceutical
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Collegium Pharmaceutical的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    For the past two decades, Collegium Pharmaceutical has been focused on developing and commercializing new medicines for pain management. Today, our mission is to build a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company that reflects our Core Values and our commitment to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Through internal product development and the acquisitions of the Nucynta franchise in 2020 and BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) in 2022, we have broadened our portfolio of products to include meaningfully differentiated medications.

    collegiumpharma.com
    網站
    2002
    成立年份
    230
    員工人數
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Collegium Pharmaceutical的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源