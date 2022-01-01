公司目錄
ClearTax 薪資

ClearTax的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$11,907到高端的軟體工程經理$103,809。

$160K

軟體工程師
L1 $25.2K
L2 $39.9K
L3 $58.9K
L6 $95.3K

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $16.8K
軟體工程經理
Median $104K

商業分析師
$11.9K
商務拓展
$19.8K
產品設計師
$30.7K
專案經理
$13K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 ClearTax，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ClearTax هو 軟體工程經理 بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $103,809.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ClearTax هو $27,941.

特色職位

其他資源