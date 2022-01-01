公司目錄
Clearco
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Clearco 薪資

Clearco的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$77,472到高端的行銷$188,187。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Clearco. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $133K
資料科學家
$104K
行銷
$188K

產品經理
$146K
招募專員
$95K
銷售
$77.5K
軟體工程經理
Median $176K
在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Clearco is 行銷 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,187. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clearco is $132,641.

