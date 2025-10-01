CLEAR的軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從Software Engineer II級別每year$217K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$353K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$223K。 查看CLEAR總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$217K
$177K
$34.5K
$5.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$268K
$198K
$58.2K
$11.9K
Staff Software Engineer
$353K
$258K
$77.5K
$17.8K
20%
年 1
30%
年 2
50%
年 3
在CLEAR，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
30% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (30.00% 每年)
50% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (50.00% 每年)