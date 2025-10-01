公司目錄
  • India

CLEAR 軟體工程師 薪資 在India

CLEAR的軟體工程師薪酬 in India套餐中位數每year總計₹1.84M。 查看CLEAR總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
CLEAR
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年度總薪資
₹1.84M
職級
Software Engineer I
底薪
₹1.84M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
獎金
₹0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
0 年
職涯等級是什麼 CLEAR?

₹13.95M

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

20%

1

30%

2

50%

3

股票類型
RSU

在CLEAR，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 30% 歸屬於 2nd- (30.00% 每年)

  • 50% 歸屬於 3rd- (50.00% 每年)



包含職位

後端軟體工程師

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at CLEAR in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,927,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CLEAR for the 軟體工程師 role in India is ₹1,836,238.

