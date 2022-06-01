公司目錄
CLEAR 薪資

CLEAR的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$6,651到高端的軟體工程經理$418,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 CLEAR. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer II $217K
Senior Software Engineer $268K

後端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $418K
產品設計師
Median $188K

產品經理
Median $250K
技術專案經理
Median $200K
業務營運經理
$72.4K
客戶服務
$42K
資料科學家
$201K
行銷
$121K
招募專員
$191K
銷售
$6.7K
網路安全分析師
$113K
歸屬期

20%

1

30%

2

50%

3

股票類型
RSU

在 CLEAR，RSUs 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 20% 歸屬期 1st- (20.00% annually)

  • 30% 歸屬期 2nd- (30.00% annually)

  • 50% 歸屬期 3rd- (50.00% annually)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at CLEAR is 軟體工程經理 with a yearly total compensation of $418,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CLEAR is $191,453.

其他資源