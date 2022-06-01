公司目錄
Clear Capital
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Clear Capital 薪資

Clear Capital的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$44,880到高端的軟體工程師$150,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Clear Capital. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $150K
商業分析師
$64.3K
客戶服務
$44.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
產品經理
$141K
技術專案經理
$137K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Clear Capital is 軟體工程師 with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clear Capital is $136,554.

特色職位

    未找到Clear Capital的特色職位

相關公司

  • LEK
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Baird
  • AffiniPay
  • BlueVine
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源