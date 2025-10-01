Clari的軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L1級別每year$135K到L5級別每year$364K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$190K。 查看Clari總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$135K
$127K
$6.3K
$1.7K
L2
$167K
$165K
$1.5K
$0
L3
$211K
$198K
$13.3K
$0
L4
$224K
$211K
$12.6K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Clari，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
