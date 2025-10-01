公司目錄
Clari
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Greater Seattle Area

Clari 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Seattle Area

Clari的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Seattle AreaL4級別每year總計$209K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Seattle Area套餐的中位數總計$182K。 查看Clari總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
Software Engineer 1(入門級)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Staff Software Engineer
$209K
$186K
$23.4K
$0
$160K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Clari，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Clari，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Clari in Greater Seattle Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$251,750。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Clari軟體工程師職位 in Greater Seattle Area年度總薪酬中位數為$182,000。

