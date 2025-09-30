公司目錄
Citadel
Citadel 軟體工程師 薪資 在New York City Area

Citadel的軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從L1級別每year$408K到L5級別每year$643K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$570K。 查看Citadel總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
(入門級)
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

職涯等級是什麼 Citadel?

包含職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

網站可靠性工程師

系統工程師

量化開發工程師

常見問題

