Citadel 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater London Area

Citadel的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater London Area範圍從L1級別每year£197K到L5級別每year£300K。 每year薪酬 in Greater London Area套餐的中位數總計£286K。 查看Citadel總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
(入門級)
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
£121K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
職涯等級是什麼 Citadel?

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

網站可靠性工程師

系統工程師

量化開發工程師

常見問題

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para 軟體工程師 na Citadel in Greater London Area é uma remuneração total anual de £416,816. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Citadel para a função de 軟體工程師 in Greater London Area é £289,630.

其他資源