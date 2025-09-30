Citadel的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater London Area範圍從L1級別每year£197K到L5級別每year£300K。 每year薪酬 in Greater London Area套餐的中位數總計£286K。 查看Citadel總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
