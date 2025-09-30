Citadel的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area範圍從L1級別每year$290K到L5級別每year$553K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area套餐的中位數總計$400K。 查看Citadel總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$290K
$249K
$3.1K
$37.5K
L2
$377K
$228K
$0
$148K
L3
$365K
$224K
$0
$140K
L4
$444K
$221K
$0
$224K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
