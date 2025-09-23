Citadel的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$294K到L3級別每year$473K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$250K。 查看Citadel總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$294K
$219K
$2.3K
$72.4K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$473K
$223K
$0
$250K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
