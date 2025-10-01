公司目錄
Cisco
Cisco 財務分析師 薪資 在Raleigh-Durham Area

Cisco的財務分析師薪酬 in Raleigh-Durham Area套餐中位數每year總計$116K。 查看Cisco總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Cisco
Financial Analyst
Raleigh, NC
年度總薪資
$116K
職級
L8
底薪
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
獎金
$13K
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
3 年
職涯等級是什麼 Cisco?

$160K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Cisco，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



常見問題

其他資源