Cisco的資料科學家薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從Grade 6級別每year$126K到Grade 12級別每year$331K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$215K。 查看Cisco總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Grade 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 6
$126K
$115K
$5K
$6.7K
Grade 8
$177K
$151K
$12.1K
$14.6K
Grade 10
$257K
$196K
$37.9K
$23.1K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Cisco，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)