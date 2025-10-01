公司目錄
Cisco
客戶成功 薪資 在Raleigh-Durham Area

Cisco的客戶成功薪酬 in Raleigh-Durham Area套餐中位數每year總計$131K。 查看Cisco總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
Cisco
Customer Success
Raleigh-Durham
年度總薪資
$131K
職級
G10
底薪
$119K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$12K
在職年資
5-10 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
職涯等級是什麼 Cisco?

$160K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Cisco，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 客戶成功 at Cisco in Raleigh-Durham Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco for the 客戶成功 role in Raleigh-Durham Area is $132,000.

