CircleCI的軟體工程師薪酬 in Canada範圍從E2級別每yearCA$167K到E4級別每yearCA$184K。 每year薪酬 in Canada套餐的中位數總計CA$187K。 查看CircleCI總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/23/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
E1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E2
CA$167K
CA$146K
CA$20.8K
CA$0
E3
CA$199K
CA$179K
CA$20.2K
CA$0
E4
CA$184K
CA$177K
CA$2.7K
CA$4.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在CircleCI，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)