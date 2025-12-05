公司目錄
Cigna
Cigna 業務分析師 薪資

Cigna的業務分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從Senior Analyst級別每year$84.5K到Senior Advisor級別每year$168K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$85K。 查看Cigna總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/5/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Senior Analyst
$84.5K
$83.5K
$0
$1K
Lead Analyst
$91.9K
$88.7K
$0
$3.2K
Advisor
$122K
$111K
$0
$11K
Senior Advisor
$168K
$144K
$0
$24.3K
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Cigna，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Cigna in United States業務分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$168,362。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Cigna業務分析師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$103,500。

其他資源

