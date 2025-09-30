Ciena的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P1級別每year$114K到P4級別每year$204K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$130K。 查看Ciena總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
$114K
$104K
$1.5K
$8.5K
P2
$128K
$120K
$2.9K
$5.1K
P3
$170K
$151K
$4.2K
$14.6K
P4
$204K
$170K
$23.5K
$10.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ciena，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)