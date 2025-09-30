公司目錄
Ciena
Ciena 軟體工程師 薪資 在India

Ciena的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從P1級別每year₹1.29M到P4級別每year₹5.45M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.12M。 查看Ciena總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
(入門級)
₹1.29M
₹1.25M
₹0
₹40.5K
P2
₹2.35M
₹2.25M
₹41.9K
₹57K
P3
₹3.26M
₹2.92M
₹143K
₹201K
P4
₹5.45M
₹4.87M
₹104K
₹469K
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Ciena，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

常見問題

Ciena in India軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹5,447,906。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ciena軟體工程師職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,997,685。

