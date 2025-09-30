Ciena的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從P1級別每year₹1.09M到P3級別每year₹2.24M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹2.09M。 查看Ciena總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
₹1.09M
₹1.06M
₹0
₹28K
P2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
P3
₹2.24M
₹2.11M
₹74.6K
₹49.8K
P4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ciena，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)