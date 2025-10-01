CIBC的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每yearCA$74.4K到Lead Software Engineer級別每yearCA$139K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area套餐的中位數總計CA$96.2K。 查看CIBC總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
CA$74.4K
CA$68.8K
CA$266.7
CA$5.3K
Software Engineer I
CA$82.9K
CA$80.1K
CA$331.6
CA$2.5K
Software Engineer II
CA$122K
CA$110K
CA$8.5K
CA$4.1K
Software Engineer III
CA$111K
CA$111K
CA$0
CA$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
