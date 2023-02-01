Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 薪資

公司目錄
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints的薪資範圍從低端行政助理每年總薪酬$13,431到高端軟體工程師的$124,320。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 最後更新： 9/11/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $124K
行政助理
$13.4K
客戶服務
$56.3K

資訊技術專家 (IT)
$45.5K
網路安全分析師
$75.6K
用戶體驗研究員
$98.5K
The highest paying role reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 軟體工程師 with a yearly total compensation of $124,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is $65,950.

