公司目錄
Chick-fil-A
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Chick-fil-A 薪資

Chick-fil-A的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$31,200到高端軟體工程師的$227,562。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Chick-fil-A. 最後更新： 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

後端軟體工程師

數據工程師

資料科學家
9 $167K
10 $207K
客戶服務
Median $32K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
銷售
Median $31.2K
軟體工程經理
Median $225K
業務營運
$184K
業務分析師
Median $104K
業務拓展
$79.7K
資料分析師
$101K
資訊技術專員
$184K
產品設計師
$70.4K
產品經理
$177K
專案經理
$186K
項目經理
Median $150K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Chick-fil-A最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the 10 level，年度總薪酬為$227,562。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Chick-fil-A年度總薪酬中位數為$151,996。

精選職缺

    未找到Chick-fil-A的精選職缺

相關公司

  • United Airlines
  • Bungalow
  • Meijer
  • Inspire Brands
  • Chenega
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源