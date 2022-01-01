公司目錄
Chewy
Chewy 薪資

Chewy的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$41,392到高端資料科學經理的$557,200。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Chewy. 最後更新： 11/18/2025

軟體工程師
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

商業智慧工程師

研究科學家

資料科學家
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
產品經理
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

軟體工程經理
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
產品設計師
Median $170K

用戶體驗設計師

財務分析師
Median $140K
專案經理
Median $219K
技術專案經理
Median $260K
業務分析師
Median $170K
行銷
Median $296K
項目經理
Median $202K
資料分析師
Median $157K
業務營運經理
Median $128K
人力資源
Median $200K
行銷營運
Median $61.3K
資訊技術專員
Median $230K
業務營運
$112K
業務拓展
$487K
客戶服務
$41.4K
資料科學經理
$557K
產品設計經理
$201K
招聘專員
Median $172K
銷售
$145K
解決方案架構師
$251K

數據架構師

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Chewy，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (12.50% 半年)

常見問題

Chewy最高薪職位是資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$557,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Chewy年度總薪酬中位數為$204,651。

