公司目錄
Chetu
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Chetu 薪資

Chetu的薪資範圍從低端資料科學家每年總薪酬$1,191到高端項目經理的$149,250。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Chetu. 最後更新： 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
資料科學家
$1.2K
項目經理
$149K
軟體工程師
$3.4K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
軟體工程經理
$146K
解決方案架構師
$30.2K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Chetu最高薪職位是項目經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$149,250。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Chetu年度總薪酬中位數為$30,150。

精選職缺

    未找到Chetu的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源