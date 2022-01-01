公司目錄
Checkr
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Checkr 薪資

Checkr的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$73,630到高端產品經理的$360,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Checkr. 最後更新： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
P1 $149K
P2 $171K
P3 $226K
P4 $296K

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $351K
客戶服務
$73.6K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
資料分析師
$181K
財務分析師
$191K
人力資源
$258K
行銷
$226K
產品設計師
Median $220K
產品經理
Median $360K
專案經理
$122K
招聘專員
Median $172K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Checkr，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Checkr最高薪職位是產品經理，年度總薪酬為$360,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Checkr年度總薪酬中位數為$205,475。

精選職缺

    未找到Checkr的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Optimizely
  • FullStory
  • Ab Initio Software
  • Axoni
  • Snapdocs
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源