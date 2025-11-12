公司目錄
Charles Schwab
Charles Schwab 後端軟體工程師 薪資 在United States

Charles Schwab的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從54級別每year$97.6K到59級別每year$206K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$118K。 查看Charles Schwab總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
54
Software Developer I(入門級)
$97.6K
$90.8K
$0
$6.8K
55
Software Developer II
$114K
$104K
$1.1K
$9K
56
Software Developer III
$131K
$122K
$0
$8.4K
57
Software Developer IV
$156K
$140K
$2K
$13.9K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Charles Schwab，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Charles Schwab in United States後端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$205,625。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Charles Schwab後端軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$117,500。

