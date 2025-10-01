公司目錄
Chainlink Labs
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Greater London Area

Chainlink Labs 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater London Area

Chainlink Labs的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater London Area套餐中位數每year總計£134K。 查看Chainlink Labs總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
年度總薪資
£134K
職級
L3
底薪
£86.4K
Stock (/yr)
£48K
獎金
£0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Chainlink Labs?

£121K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
Options

在Chainlink Labs，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (5.00% 每季)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для 軟體工程師 в Chainlink Labs in Greater London Area составляет £215,250 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Chainlink Labs для позиции 軟體工程師 in Greater London Area составляет £123,098.

精選職缺

    未找到Chainlink Labs的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Move
  • Handy
  • The Climate Corporation
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Synack
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源