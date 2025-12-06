公司目錄
Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs 招聘專員 薪資

Chainlink Labs的招聘專員薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$115K。

中位數薪資
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
年度總薪資
$115K
職級
L3
底薪
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Chainlink Labs?
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
Options

在Chainlink Labs，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (5.00% 每季)



常見問題

Chainlink Labs in United States招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$162,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Chainlink Labs招聘專員職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$107,500。

