Chainlink Labs 財務分析師 薪資

Chainlink Labs的財務分析師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$230K到$321K。 查看Chainlink Labs總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/6/2025

平均總薪酬

$248K - $289K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$230K$248K$289K$321K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
Options

在Chainlink Labs，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (5.00% 每季)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (5.00% 每季)



常見問題

Chainlink Labs in United States財務分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$321,300。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Chainlink Labs財務分析師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$229,500。

